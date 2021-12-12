F1 champ Nico Rosberg on Hamilton rivalry and why he walked away

As the 2021 Grand Prix goes to wire, 'ruthless' Lewis' former rival opens up about his ex friend, and why his own focus now is on green machines

In 2016 Nico Rosberg stunned the world of motor racing by winning his first world championship at 31 — and immediately retiring. Now he’s back as a vocal climate change campaigner. How did that happen?



For a very long time, Rosberg was a Formula One driver. At the start of each race he’d climb into a car moulded to fit him perfectly, as though it were an extension of his own being, before accelerating to speeds of more than 370km/h, lap after lap, hunting down fractions of milliseconds while other men in other multimillion-pound machines swarmed around him doing the same...