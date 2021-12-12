WTF is Going On?

How Colombia's cocaine hippos are living la vida loca

Like a Roman emperor, Pablo Escobar brought wild animals to his hacienda from Africa — lion, zebra, giraffe and three hippos. The hippos are still there

Cocaine hippos are a thing. Not the thing you imagine. That is if your imagination turns to bizarre newfangled ways to transport the Colombian marching powder across state borders. The cocaine hippos I speak of are, in fact, the remnants of Pablo Escobar’s menagerie.



The cocaine hippos that got away. At his hacienda, which now operates as a kind of Graceland for aficionados of Narcos and all things Escobar (a Powderland if you like), El Patron kept more than 250 species of wild animals...