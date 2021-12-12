Lifestyle

I’m just crackers about Christmas, says dad with 120,000 festive lights

Visitors to Matthew Haines’s glowing home in Fish Hoek can donate to charitable causes, but there's no charge for dropping by to be dazzled

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
12 December 2021 - 00:00

Matthew Haines started with a single strand of Christmas lights wrapped around a bush in his mother’s rose garden.

He now has about 120,000 lights covering his entire property in Cape Town — possibly the most decorated house in Africa...

