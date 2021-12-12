Hot Lunch

'I'm not going to stop fashion and start dancing in a club': Gert-Johan Coetzee

The often outrageous designer is tired of athliesure, and want to see ostentation return

Gert-Johan Coetzee is sporting hot pink shorts, a crisp white shirt and an elaborate belt/ bag/sling contraption with his gold-plated name emblazoned on it.



This, ladies and gentlemen, it announces, is Gert, in case you did not recognise him. A boy van die plaas who has made so good that Oprah and Cardi B wear his clothes. Also Barbie. But more on that later...