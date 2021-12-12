Lifestyle

Hot Lunch

'I'm not going to stop fashion and start dancing in a club': Gert-Johan Coetzee

The often outrageous designer is tired of athliesure, and want to see ostentation return

12 December 2021 - 00:00

Gert-Johan Coetzee is sporting  hot pink shorts, a crisp white shirt and an elaborate belt/ bag/sling contraption with his gold-plated name emblazoned on it.

This, ladies and gentlemen, it announces, is Gert, in case you did not recognise him. A boy van die plaas who has made so good that Oprah and Cardi B wear his clothes. Also Barbie. But more on that later...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | The world is Mampho Brescia's kasi Lifestyle
  2. ASPASIA KARRAS | The Twitter king flies off his feathered throne Lifestyle
  3. 'I am alive': Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo lives another day Lifestyle
  4. ASPASIA KARRAS | Being a princess is not all it's cracked up to be Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Shudufhadzo Musida lets us in on the significance of her Miss World gown Lifestyle
  2. How to prepare a tasty whole fish on the braai Food
  3. Is it safe for HIV-positive people to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Health & Sex
  4. Eyes on the pies: We rank Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  5. ‘My heart swells with gratitude and pride’ — Zozibini Tunzi celebrates Miss ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...