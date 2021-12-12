Opinion

It's time to let go of old-fashioned hierarchies. Give us real leadership

It is the collective functionality of the organism that must take precedence, not the ego-rung of the structure

Hierarchies are so ’80s. They should be let go. Wherever we go we encounter, or should I say we’re confronted with, hierarchies. There are hierarchies of convenience (or necessity) which are earned, typically, and then there are hierarchies of authority, which are imposed. The world has changed so fundamentally since hierarchy was the only way “things get done around here”.



In so many structures hierarchy is confused with superiority — such an old-fashioned notion as to now be obsolete. It is, in fact, the collective functionality of the organism that must take precedence, not the ego-rung of the structure. Inputs to effective functionality have changed in business (for instance), as recently as the last decade. The job descriptions of those who deserve a place at the table have changed significantly. Mr/s IT is now the big deal — promoted from back-office obscurity to value-changing, strategic, difference-making prominence...