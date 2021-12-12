Liquid sex toy, the mod: Seven super-hi-tech sex toys to rock your world

Gender-neutral vibrators, virtual reality you can hook up to apps, bionic strap-ons ... if you’re in the market for a new sex toy, technology won't let you down

1. THE PICOBONG TRANSFORMER



This is billed as the first ever gender-neutral toy. It’s a double-ended vibrator that has a function that will please everyone. Apparently now you can please all of the people all of the time...