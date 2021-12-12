Liquid sex toy, the mod: Seven super-hi-tech sex toys to rock your world
Gender-neutral vibrators, virtual reality you can hook up to apps, bionic strap-ons ... if you’re in the market for a new sex toy, technology won't let you down
12 December 2021 - 00:03
1. THE PICOBONG TRANSFORMER
This is billed as the first ever gender-neutral toy. It’s a double-ended vibrator that has a function that will please everyone. Apparently now you can please all of the people all of the time...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.