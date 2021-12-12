Bite-sized Reviews

'Tear Along the Dotted Line', 'Voir': Five things to stream now

Animations for adults, a witty series about women of colour, and an ode to the magic of cinema are some of your latest binge-watching options

TEAR ALONG THE DOTTED LINE



A darkly comic, suitably cynical and world-weary adult animated series from Italy in which a lonely, jaded cartoonist and his imaginary armadillo sidekick reflect on his litany of personal tragedies and missteps...