Bite-sized Reviews
'Tear Along the Dotted Line', 'Voir': Five things to stream now
Animations for adults, a witty series about women of colour, and an ode to the magic of cinema are some of your latest binge-watching options
12 December 2021 - 00:00
TEAR ALONG THE DOTTED LINE
A darkly comic, suitably cynical and world-weary adult animated series from Italy in which a lonely, jaded cartoonist and his imaginary armadillo sidekick reflect on his litany of personal tragedies and missteps...
