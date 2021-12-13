The right pet food can help put an end to your dog’s constant itching

Did you know that as many as 40% of vet visits are due to dogs experiencing skin issues?

Your pet’s skin issues, including itching, redness and flaking, could be the result of allergies caused by pests such as fleas, environmental allergens such as grass, weed pollen and house dust mites and, far less commonly, food allergens including beef and chicken.

Though it’s rare for dogs to experience food allergies — only 10% do — what’s worrying is that there’s a 20%-30% higher risk of these pooches also developing environmental allergies.

The specific cause of allergies can be difficult to diagnose and can leave pet parents feeling frustrated and stressed. The process is usually time consuming, delays targeted treatment and is expensive, while your fur baby is still suffering from continued itching, lack of sleep and painful scratching.

Common signs of allergies

Beyond these symptoms, changes to your dog’s skin are likely to be the first notable sign that they may be suffering from allergies.

Your pet’s skin should be smooth, soft and not too greasy or too dry; there should be no areas of hair loss. If you spot red patches, flaky or thickened skin, pimples, scabs, crusts or any signs of irritation, allergies may be the culprit.

Other common signs include:

Chronic ear problems/ear shaking

Vomiting, diarrhoea, flatulence

Bad skin odour

Coughing, wheezing, sneezing

What can you do to help your fur baby?

Simply changing your pet’s meals to Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Complete can be the first step in treating their skin issues, no mater the cause of the itch.

Developed by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the leader in therapeutic nutrition, Derma Complete is the only clinically proven nutrition solution for both canine food and environmental allergies*.

It’s breakthrough formula provides your furry friend with allergy protection from the inside out. Here’s how:

It’s rich in anti-inflammatory bioactives and phytonutrients to help control your dog’s response to environmental allergens,

It doesn’t include those proteins that are responsible for 96% of canine food allergies,

It contains egg, a high-quality animal protein that benefits the immune system by shortening the duration of an allergic reaction and dampening the inflammatory response, and

It includes high levels of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids in the right ratios to help support healthy skin, which is a barrier against potential environmental allergens.

Derm Complete can be used by 99.6% of dogs with dermatologic diseases — only those that are allergic to eggs may show adverse reactions.

From the first bowlful, this effective nutrition solution can start to improve your pet’s quality of life by helping to alleviate unpleasant allergy symptoms such as painful scratching, extreme itchiness, low energy levels and gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Healthy skin is vital to your fury baby’s happiness and health. Proper bathing, regular coat and skin checks, annual vet visits and feeding your dog food that heals and protects its skin are great ways you can help manage any allergies they’re suffering from.

If your dog shows any of the above symptoms and you’re concerned they may be suffering from allergies, it’s recommended you take them to the vet for a professional diagnosis. Your vet will then recommend the best course of treatment.

*The only dietetic nutritional solution for both food and environmental allergies in dogs supported by three clinical studies