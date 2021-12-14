'Belfast, 'Power of the Dog' lead Golden Globe nods in controversial year

Movie dramas The Power of the Dog and Belfast led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globe in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

Belfast set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's Western The Power of the Dog got seven nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire Don't Look Up; King Richard, about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the classic musical West Side Story and coming-of-age tale Licorice Pizza with four each.

Netflix movies had a leading 17 nods. The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on January 9 but the format of the ceremony is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise the glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills after a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.

Critics objected to the HFPA having no Black members and raised long-standing ethical questions over whether close relationships with Hollywood studios influenced the choice of nominees and winners. Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe statuettes that he won.