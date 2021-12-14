IN PICTURES | Step into a Christmas wonderland at Sandton City’s Toyland

In the spirit of all things Christmas, Sandton City has transformed its centre court into a Christmas wonderland in the form of an interactive Toyland, complete with giant Christmas tree in aid of the Smile Foundation, appearances by Santa and exclusive activations from a number of toy brands.

Visitors to Toyland can also enjoy daily performances by acrobatic artists from The Cirk and ballet dancers until December 24.

Sandton City's Toyland will be open to the public free of charge until January 9, 2022. Performances by The Cirk take place daily at 12pm and 4pm, ballet performances take place daily at 12pm and 4pm and Santa Claus will be available for photo ops daily from 9am to 6pm, except on December 24 when he will be leaving at 2pm to tend to his very important Christmas duties.