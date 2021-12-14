Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Step into a Christmas wonderland at Sandton City’s Toyland

The fun includes unique toy activations, a meet and greet with Santa and daily ballet and acrobatic performances

14 December 2021
Image: Supplied

In the spirit of all things Christmas, Sandton City has transformed its centre court into a Christmas wonderland in the form of an interactive Toyland, complete with giant Christmas tree in aid of the Smile Foundation, appearances by Santa and exclusive activations from a number of toy brands.

Visitors to Toyland can also enjoy daily performances by acrobatic artists from The Cirk and ballet dancers until December 24.

Sandton City's Toyland will be open to the public free of charge until January 9, 2022. Performances by The Cirk take place daily at 12pm and 4pm, ballet performances take place daily at 12pm and 4pm and Santa Claus will be available for photo ops daily from 9am to 6pm, except on December 24 when he will be leaving at 2pm to tend to his very important Christmas duties.

A bubble-blowing princess at Sandton City's Toyland.
Image: Supplied
Former Miss SA Tansee Coetzee and her daughter Peyton visit Santa.
Image: Supplied
Santa’s friendly helpers.
Image: Supplied
The Disney-inspired Christmas Tree will give shoppers an opportunity to pay it forward by supporting the Smile Foundation.
Image: Supplied
Acrobatic artists from entertainment company The Cirk perform.
Image: Supplied
Sending letters to Santa.
Image: Supplied
One of the interactive game displays to keep children entertained.
Image: Supplied

