Five reasons Huawei’s MeeTime is the video calling app of choice
Video calls are here to stay, says Huawei
Pre-pandemic, video calls were only really something we did with long-distance friends and family. Video calls with clients were also rare, unless they worked in another region or country. Now many of us are on several video calls a day, and even as life slowly starts to return to normal, it’s likely that our use of video calling platforms will continue to increase.
As you weigh up the options of the video platforms available to you, these are the top five reasons Huawei’s MeeTime should be your video app of choice.
Full HD video calls
Huawei’s MeeTime supports full HD video calls of up to 1080 pixels between Huawei devices, including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. It maintains this excellent quality even under poor network conditions, keeping you connected wherever you go.
Share screen functionality
MeeTime features a new two-way screen sharing function that allows you to share information while you chat to friends and family. This makes the experience even more real, almost as though you were talking face to face. You can use this functionality to ask friends for advice while you shop, or to help a friend with a technical glitch. Professionals will enjoy using it to share ideas with clients, partners and colleagues.
Seamless connectivity
If you find yourself in an area with a poor network, MeeTime uses super-resolution technology to compensate for video quality in real-time. It also adapts to bandwidth changes quickly and easily, giving you a smooth and seamless calling experience.
Low-light performance
Poor lighting conditions won’t be a problem with MeeTime. It’s equipped to perform well even in low-light environments. Thanks to Huawei’s facial recognition and optimisation algorithms, you can chat to friends who are several time zones away.
Total privacy
Every audio and video MeeTime call is also end-to-end encrypted. This means you are guaranteed privacy whenever you are on a call with friends or family.
Huawei MeeTime is available on selected Huawei devices running on EMUI 9.1 or EMUI 11. To download MeeTime, visit the Huawei AppGallery.
This article was paid for by Huawei.