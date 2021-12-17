Five reasons Huawei’s MeeTime is the video calling app of choice

Pre-pandemic, video calls were only really something we did with long-distance friends and family. Video calls with clients were also rare, unless they worked in another region or country. Now many of us are on several video calls a day, and even as life slowly starts to return to normal, it’s likely that our use of video calling platforms will continue to increase.

As you weigh up the options of the video platforms available to you, these are the top five reasons Huawei’s MeeTime should be your video app of choice.

Full HD video calls

Huawei’s MeeTime supports full HD video calls of up to 1080 pixels between Huawei devices, including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. It maintains this excellent quality even under poor network conditions, keeping you connected wherever you go.

Share screen functionality

MeeTime features a new two-way screen sharing function that allows you to share information while you chat to friends and family. This makes the experience even more real, almost as though you were talking face to face. You can use this functionality to ask friends for advice while you shop, or to help a friend with a technical glitch. Professionals will enjoy using it to share ideas with clients, partners and colleagues.