Get your binge on with our picks for the best series of 2021

Take your time or gobble them up, this wide-ranging list of shows will entertain for hours with drama, intrigue, great plots and excellent acting

SUCCESSION SEASON 3



Creator Jesse Armstrong returns to the back-stabbing, ruthlessly ambitious world of the fictional mega-wealthy media baron Logan Roy and his power-hungry children for an uncomfortable, darkly hilarious third season. This season spreads the rivalry and acrimony and bitter brutal takedowns deliciously thick as we wait to see if the burning overarching question of which Roy will be King is finally answered...