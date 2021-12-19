'How to Ruin Christmas' stars share their own Xmas memories, disasters

As the popular Netflix show returns for season two, its director and some of the cast share their festive-season highs and whoopsies

With the launch of the highly anticipated season two of How to Ruin Christmas on Netflix on December 10 your favourite cast members are back — with more laughs and familiar family drama.



This time round, the unfortunate passing of Gogo Twala turns a hoped-for quiet Christmas into an event that requires the Sello and Twala families to come together true to the How to Ruin Christmas tradition. What can go wrong?..