WTF is Going On?

Keeping up with Kim's controversial rear end

An empire has been built on Kim's remarkable booty - and now it seems to be getting smaller. Could her new goal of becoming a lawyer be to blame?

Cleopatra had her nose, Marie Antoinette had her cake and Kim Kardashian West had her buttocks. Her derriere. Her touchie. The junk in her trunk. Her ATM. Quite literally. At the apex of the commodification of the human body is Kim Kardashian West’s booty. A stroke of marketing genius that has taken a rear aspect of the human form and turned it into unfathomable profit.



An empire built on a remarkable butt and a lot of very hot air in relation to its dimensions and its authenticity. As if a certificate could be issued to prove that this particular appendage was all real. As if years of watching Keeping up with the Kardashians and the rising fortunes of their rear ends in any way relates to objective reality...