Opinion

Let the algorithms do the work of choosing Christmas presents

There's a lot of pressure in picking the perfect pressie. Let's let the tech that knows us best do the work, while we relax and enjoy the holidays

The amount of thought that should go into giving a gift varies a great deal across the relationship spectrum. Between countries, little seems to go into the ritual. The main objective appears to be to avoid war by giving a lavishly expensive gift.



Between the parties in a marriage, extensive thought seems to be the absolute minimum. Get the amount of thought wrong — be completely thoughtless about the whole thing — and the best follow-up gift one can expect is a divorce...