Art

Salt artist uses the everyday seasoning to 'paint' incredible portraits

While spilled salt is supposedly bad luck, Percy Maimela's careful constructions are pure gold

Apparently, if you spill salt it is bad luck. To remedy your misfortune, you should throw salt over your left shoulder with your right hand. Johannesburg-based artist Percy Maimela did no such thing when he spilt salt and his luck has been nothing but good.



Maimela worked for years as a merchandiser at one of SA’s supermarket chains. While on break one day, he spilt some salt in the storeroom. Instead of blinding the devil by throwing some over his shoulder, he liked the contrast of the white salt against the dark grey floor. Little did he know that would be the start of great luck in his creative career...