Motoring review

The good, the bad and the ugly: Motoring hits and misses of 2021

Our motoring editor looks at happenings in the motor industry this year, and assesses some of the models that made waves — or should sink without trace

Many would regard 2021 as normal-ish in comparison to the outright mania of 2020. Activity in most sectors bounced back to pre-pandemic levels over the past 12 months and the motor industry was among them. As of December 1, a total of 428,131 new sales had been recorded, a 24.8% increase on sales recorded by the same point in 2020. It was not all good times though.



Interest rate increases and relentless petrol price spikes dealt blows to consumers. These conditions certainly brought virtues such as affordability and frugality to the fore, as buyers sought to get best bang for buck from their latest motoring purchases. There was quite a bit to cover on the scene...