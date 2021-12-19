Humour
’Tis the season to be jolly — let's pay attention to the simple pleasures of life
It’s always the little things that make me truly happy, such as fresh peaches, rainbows and poking a tongue into tooth cavities
This is my last column of this latest random 365-day cycle we call the 2021st year of our Lord. There is general unanimity about the fact that this has been a year just as bleak, if not more so, than the annus horribilis that was 2020 for most members of our species, Homo sapiens. It is also quite possible that I am surrounded by folks who are more prone to melancholy than most. And yet, I find myself in a particularly chirpy mood after a visit to the supermarket;
♫Deck the halls..
