'Tis the season to spend thousands for festive feasts at swanky SA hotels

But Covid keeps some at home — along with a pricey private chef

South Africans are forking out up to R5,000 per person for a seat at the Christmas and New Year's Eve tables of some of the country's poshest dining establishments.



That comes with all the frills — from the finest cuisine such as duck liver parfait, trout roe, butter-poached crab claws, scallops and Wagyu beef — to being entertained by the Grammy award-winning Sowetan Gospel Choir during the festive feasting...