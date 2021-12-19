X-Rider, Land Cruiser: Five festive bakkies definitely worth the splurge

Need a pick-up this Christmas ? Read on …

There’s no limit to South African consumers’ fascination with the bakkie genre. For reasons both practical and philosophical, the simple recipe of a tough, ladder-frame chassis and rear loading bay will never go out of fashion. It was an especially good news week for the category earlier this month, with a number of new releases clamouring for attention.



Let’s start with a sturdy Indian contender whose workhorse credentials are well-proven; the Mahindra Pik Up. Bizarre spelling aside, it’s no mystery why the brand enjoys popularity in the agricultural strongholds of the country. Take a drive just over the Gauteng border into North West, for instance, and you can enjoy a merry game of Mahindra-spotting...