X-Rider, Land Cruiser: Five festive bakkies definitely worth the splurge
Need a pick-up this Christmas ? Read on …
19 December 2021 - 00:00
There’s no limit to South African consumers’ fascination with the bakkie genre. For reasons both practical and philosophical, the simple recipe of a tough, ladder-frame chassis and rear loading bay will never go out of fashion. It was an especially good news week for the category earlier this month, with a number of new releases clamouring for attention.
Let’s start with a sturdy Indian contender whose workhorse credentials are well-proven; the Mahindra Pik Up. Bizarre spelling aside, it’s no mystery why the brand enjoys popularity in the agricultural strongholds of the country. Take a drive just over the Gauteng border into North West, for instance, and you can enjoy a merry game of Mahindra-spotting...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.