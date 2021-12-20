Lifestyle

Closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial to kick off

20 December 2021 - 13:54 By Luc Cohen
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, sits next to defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliucca as she takes notes during a charging conference.
Image: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial are set to kick off on Monday, before the jury begins to weigh whether the British socialite set up teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Maxwell, 59, is charged with eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed four teenage girls to give erotic massages to Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

She has pleaded not guilty, and said on Friday that she would not testify because prosecutors did not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

During two weeks of testimony from prosecution witnesses, jurors heard from four women who portrayed Maxwell as central to arranging sexual relationships the women said they had with Epstein as teenagers. Two of the women, known as Jane and Carolyn, said they were 14 when Epstein began abusing them.

Prosecutor Alison Moe is expected to refer back to their emotional and often explicit testimonies in her closing argument.

