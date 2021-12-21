As climate anxiety rises, chat groups tackle isolation and taboos

German climate activist Dieter Muller, 64, only began seriously considering his impact on the planet as he lay watching the stars on a wild camping retreat in Spain several years ago. Now, climate change worries him so much he often cannot sleep.

“Since I became aware of this, there's a lot of nights I didn't sleep through. Sometimes I wake up in the night and think about what can I do and what is going to happen,” he told a virtual Climate Awakening discussion group.

But when he tries to talk to loved ones about it, they sometimes seem to be in a different world. From angry rejections to airy brush-offs, the message he gets over and over is that they don't want to hear about it.

“There's a lot of people who are not willing to talking about it, just saying 'I am too busy with my day-to-day life'," he said.

“Sometimes I feel like an alien when it comes to these climate topics, as if I see a different reality.”

Climate change is spurring rising distress and mental health issues among generations young and old.