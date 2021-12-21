Painting pig’s purse R300k heavier thanks to German collector

Within 72 hours of its release, the newest masterpiece by SA’s famous painting porker Pigcasso was snapped up by a German art collector for just over R300,000.

Joanne Lefson, Pigcasso’s owner and director of Farm Sanctuary SA, told TimesLIVE that Pigcasso’s latest work is a 1.6x2.6m canvas titled Wild and Free.

It comprises complex blue, green and white acrylic strokes and was completed over a few weeks.

The abstract impressionist has reeled in millions of rand in sales over the past five years and has an impressive worldwide following.

She has brought home the bacon time and again with her works, her own wine label and by becoming the first non-human to be commissioned by Swiss watch giant Swatch to produce artwork for one of its timepieces.

Pigcasso was rescued a month after birth from an industrialised hog operation on the outskirts of Cape Town in 2016.

When Lefson noticed the pig had a knack for the old paintbrushes accidentally left in her stall, she decided to nurture the pig’s interest.

At five years of age and 700kg, she has now created more than 400 artworks and sold the majority of them.