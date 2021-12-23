SPOTLIGHT | Neo dips back into the Matrix; Kingsman origins prequel; and 'Sing 2' for a family outing

This week Spotlight celebrates the return of Mr Anderson — yes, we did miss him! In the fourth instalment of the Matrix world, The Matrix Resurrections, Thomas Anderson, also known as Neo, is again portrayed by Keanu Reeves, and he finds himself back in the Matrix, facing the red or blue pill question and battling so much more.

This blockbuster franchise, created by writers-directors the Wachowskis and producer Joel Silver, started off in 1999 with The Matrix. This was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. Now, 18 years and billions in box office sales later, The Matrix Resurrections has, since December 22, been released in cinemas worldwide.

True to the central theme of the cult classic series, the cyberpunk story follows the technological fall of humanity, and the efforts of Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (this time portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to free humanity from the machine-controlled system — and the dilemma of choice vs control is raised again. In The Matrix Resurrections Neo is plagued by strange memories, and his life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix. Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith also reprise their roles, but the film includes new faces such as Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith.

Don’t miss one of this year’s most entertaining outings at cinemas.

We also have a look at the prequel cinema release of the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man. Matthew Vaughn again directs a stellar cast, including Colin Firth, Gemma Arterton, Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Rhys Ifans, and the movie reveals the origins of the first independent intelligence agency, where one man must race against time to stop history’s tyrants from plotting a war that would wipe out millions.

Join us as we check in at the UK red carpet premiere for the film, now showing at cinemas.

Look out for the happiest cinema sequel this week, Sing 2, featuring its returning all-star voice cast (Reece Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Bono, Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Letitia Wright, Halsey and Seth MacFarlane). The beloved animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in Las Vegas but there is, of course, a hitch or two, and the stakes are definitely higher. This highlight for families in the holiday season reminds us of the healing power of music.

