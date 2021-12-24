Chris Noth accused of groping singer, threatening to ruin her career

A New York musician on Thursday accused Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation after a December 16 The Hollywood Reporter article reported that two women, whose real names it did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

Noth called the allegations “categorically untrue”.

The actor’s representatives had no comment on Thursday about the accusations from Gentile, who spoke at a news conference on Zoom with attorney Gloria Allred.

Gentile said she met Noth in 1998 at a New York City restaurant they frequented. One night in 2002, the actor offered her a ride home and asked to see her apartment.

She said Noth kissed her, “forcibly pulled” her against him and began squeezing her breasts.

“I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop it,” she said.