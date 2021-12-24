Lifestyle

Chris Noth accused of groping singer, threatening to ruin her career

24 December 2021 - 15:13 By Lisa Richwine
Following other allegations made in a publication earlier this month, actor Chris Noth has been accused of groping a woman in a separate incident. File photo.
Following other allegations made in a publication earlier this month, actor Chris Noth has been accused of groping a woman in a separate incident. File photo.
Image: Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

A New York musician on Thursday accused Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation after a December 16 The Hollywood Reporter article reported that two women, whose real names it did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

Noth called the allegations “categorically untrue”.

The actor’s representatives had no comment on Thursday about the accusations from Gentile, who spoke at a news conference on Zoom with attorney Gloria Allred.

Gentile said she met Noth in 1998 at a New York City restaurant they frequented. One night in 2002, the actor offered her a ride home and asked to see her apartment.

She said Noth kissed her, “forcibly pulled” her against him and began squeezing her breasts.

“I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop it,” she said.

Actor Chris Noth says sexual assault claims against him ‘categorically false’

'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth denied sexual assault accusations reported by the Hollywood Reporter, saying his encounters with two women in ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Gentile said Noth also pushed her hands towards his penis.

“I finally managed to push them away and get out of his grasp and yell, ‘No, I don't want this’.”

She said Noth “stormed” out and called her the next day, saying he would “ruin her career” if she told anyone about what had happened.

Noth, 67, is known for playing Mr Big, the on-again, off-again romantic partner of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO television series Sex and the City and new sequel And Just Like That.

Noth said the encounters detailed in The Hollywood Reporter were consensual and that “no always means no — that is a line I did not cross”.

Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said in a statement on Monday they were “deeply saddened” to hear the allegations made against Noth. 

Reuters

MORE:

'Sex and the City' stars break silence on Chris Noth sexual assault claims

The star has denied the allegations, insisting he 'did not assault these women'
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Kevin Spacey's accuser 'must stand behind charges publicly', says judge

The man was given 10 days to amend his complaint and include his name.
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, 'other acts of violence'

The actor's lawyer called the claim “outrageous” and said that all his sexual relationships were “completely consensual".
Lifestyle
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi stuns in natural hair photo shoot Lifestyle
  2. Monaco's princely family to visit convalescing Charlene over Christmas Lifestyle
  3. Harry, Meghan share first snap of Lilibet — and she's adorable Lifestyle
  4. Painting pig’s purse R300k heavier thanks to German collector Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique