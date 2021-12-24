Holy socks and a fire extinguisher: Newsmakers share standout moments in 2021

Weird gifts, bad holidays and funny times: as the year many want to forget comes to a close, SA newsmakers tell Orrin Singh and Suthentira Govender about their standout moments

CONRAD KOCH AKA CHESTER MISSING



For the man behind SA’s most controversial puppet, Chester Missing, one of his highlights of the year was Port Elizabeth being renamed Gqeberha...