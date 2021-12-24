Lifestyle

Holy socks and a fire extinguisher: Newsmakers share standout moments in 2021

Weird gifts, bad holidays and funny times: as the year many want to forget comes to a close, SA newsmakers tell Orrin Singh and Suthentira Govender about their standout moments

24 December 2021 - 00:00 By Orrin Singh and Suthentira Govender

CONRAD KOCH AKA CHESTER MISSING

For the man behind SA’s most controversial puppet, Chester Missing, one of his highlights of the year was Port Elizabeth being renamed Gqeberha...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi stuns in natural hair photo shoot Lifestyle
  2. Monaco's princely family to visit convalescing Charlene over Christmas Lifestyle
  3. Painting pig’s purse R300k heavier thanks to German collector Lifestyle
  4. Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are Travel
  5. Omicron cases no less severe than Delta, Covid-19 lowers sperm count: studies Health & Sex

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique