James Franco admits to ‘sleeping with students’ during sex addiction battle

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged he slept with students at an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with sex addiction and has been working to change his behaviour in recent years.

In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said while teaching, he “did sleep with students, and that was wrong”. He said he did not start the school to lure women for sexual purposes.

“I suppose at the time my thinking was if it is consensual, OK,” he said in the SiriusXM podcast.

“At the time I was not clearheaded.”

The remarks were Franco’s first extended comments about accusations levelled against him nearly four years ago when the Los Angeles Times reported five women had accused Franco of conduct they considered inappropriate.

In October 2019 two women filed a civil suit against the Pineapple Express star, accusing him of exploiting aspiring actors at his now-defunct school and duping young women into shooting explicit sex scenes.