James Franco admits to ‘sleeping with students’ during sex addiction battle

24 December 2021 - 11:00 By Lisa Richwine
James Franco admitted he has battled addictions to booze and sex. File photo.
Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty images

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged he slept with students at an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with sex addiction and has been working to change his behaviour in recent years.

In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said while teaching, he “did sleep with students, and that was wrong”. He said he did not start the school to lure women for sexual purposes.

“I suppose at the time my thinking was if it is consensual, OK,” he said in the SiriusXM podcast.

“At the time I was not clearheaded.”

The remarks were Franco’s first extended comments about accusations levelled against him nearly four years ago when the Los Angeles Times reported five women had accused Franco of conduct they considered inappropriate.

In October 2019 two women filed a civil suit against the Pineapple Express star, accusing him of exploiting aspiring actors at his now-defunct school and duping young women into shooting explicit sex scenes.

Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, 'other acts of violence'

The actor's lawyer called the claim “outrageous” and said that all his sexual relationships were “completely consensual".
9 months ago

Franco said he developed a sex addiction after he became sober from an alcohol addiction he developed at a young age.

“It is such a powerful drug,” he said.

“I got hooked on it for 20 more years. The insidious part is that I stayed sober from alcohol all that time.”

Franco co-hosted the Oscars ceremony in 2011 and was a nominee at the 2012 awards for his performance in 127 Hours.

This year the actor agreed to pay $2.2n (about R34.4m) to settle the 2019 civil lawsuit, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the podcast interview, Franco said he has been in recovery from sex addiction since 2016 and has “been doing a lot of work” after the allegations against him “and changing who I was”.

“I didn’t want to hurt people,” he said. 

Reuters

