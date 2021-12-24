‘Just Look Up’ is a beautiful end to ‘Don’t Look Up’

The duet sung by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi is one of the best moments in Adam McKay’s comet comedy

Adam McKay is not a film maker who revels in subtleties. He has a message to share with the world and, by damn, using some of the biggest celebrity drawcards, he’s going to send it — even if he has to bludgeon you with it.



Though most of the jokes in his new political satirical comedy fall a little flat — and personally, I think Meryl Streep is just awful at being her own version of Donald Trump — there are some really good moments in the film...