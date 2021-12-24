Queen to spend ‘first Christmas without Philip’ at Windsor amid Omicron outbreak
Queen Elizabeth will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of her usual choice of Sandringham, a palace source said, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread rapidly.
“The decision was personal after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach,” the source said.
“There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed.”
Last week the queen cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution.
Britain’s royal family usually mark Christmas Day by walking from the queen’s Sandringham estate in eastern England to a nearby church to attend the morning service.
The 95-year-old monarch has spent most of the pandemic at Windsor Castle, west of London.
This is the first Christmas the queen will spend without her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. According to reports, she will pay a moving tribute to the duke in her Christmas Day message.
The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, died in April.
His death has robbed Elizabeth of her closest and most trusted confidante who had been beside her throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign.
According to Daily Mail, the long-reigning monarch recorded a “particularly personal” address in honour of the late duke.