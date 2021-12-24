Lifestyle

Queen to spend ‘first Christmas without Philip’ at Windsor amid Omicron outbreak

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, died in April

24 December 2021 - 12:14 By Reuters and Khanyisile Ngcobo
Britain's queen, who is the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, will spend Christmas at Windsor as she faces her first festive season without her husband of 73 years. Stock image.
Britain's queen, who is the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, will spend Christmas at Windsor as she faces her first festive season without her husband of 73 years. Stock image.
Image: Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of her usual choice of Sandringham, a palace source said, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread rapidly.

“The decision was personal after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach,” the source said.

“There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed.”

Last week the queen cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution.

Britain’s royal family usually mark Christmas Day by walking from the queen’s Sandringham estate in eastern England to a nearby church to attend the morning service.

The 95-year-old monarch has spent most of the pandemic at Windsor Castle, west of London.

This is the first Christmas the queen will spend without her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. According to reports, she will pay a moving tribute to the duke in her Christmas Day message.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, died in April. 

His death has robbed Elizabeth of her closest and most trusted confidante who had been beside her throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign.

According to Daily Mail, the long-reigning monarch recorded a “particularly personal” address in honour of the late duke. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Smiling Queen Elizabeth carries out first in person engagement since hospital stay

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, whose health has come into focus after the 95-year-old missed a Remembrance Sunday service, was pictured standing and ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Queen gifted rose as royals remember Prince Philip

She was presented with a Duke of Edinburgh Rose - a newly bred pink commemorative rose - in his memory.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Queen marks 95th birthday, just days after husband's funeral

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest monarch, turns 95 on Wednesday, but there will be no public celebrations of an occasion that comes just ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi stuns in natural hair photo shoot Lifestyle
  2. Monaco's princely family to visit convalescing Charlene over Christmas Lifestyle
  3. Painting pig’s purse R300k heavier thanks to German collector Lifestyle
  4. Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are Travel
  5. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique