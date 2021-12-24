Stars open up about making doomed-Earth comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

In a Zoom call earlier this month, the actors gave their take on the serious messages and not-so-serious characters in Adam McKay’s latest film

“Maybe the destruction of the entire planet isn’t supposed to be fun,” yells Jennifer Lawrence, who plays astronomy PhD student Kate Dibiasky, who discovers a comet on a crash course with Earth in Adam McKay’s new doomed-Earth, flat-joke comedy, Don’t Look Up.



“Maybe it’s supposed to be terrifying and unsettling and you should stay up all night, every night, crying,” she adds, in the newsroom scene with Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett — who both do a brilliant job of playing the overly made-up, superficial and plastic hosts of an American morning news show, The Daily Rip...