Your FREE yearly horoscope: Life, love, money in 2022

Last year’s theme of dramatic shifts and overnight transformations spills into this one. Suddenly, nothing is impossible and every option is available to anyone brave enough to grab the reins.

So, where was that list of desires? As of now, there’s no more sitting around hoping the world will improve. This is the year of action and magic.



Nothing is too wild or crazy to become possible. Our only limit is our imagination. And with master manifester Jupiter strutting about and taking orders – especially after April 12 – we’re bringing abundance, creativity and compassion back to our planet...