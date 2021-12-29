Britney Spears no longer does music because she’s ‘scared of people and the business’

Britney Spears has signalled she is not ready to return to making music after 13 years under a conservatorship that took away control of her personal and business affairs and left her scared of the entertainment business.

Spears, 40, who last month was freed from the court-imposed arrangement sought by her father in 2008, said in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday she wanted to “push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much” in 2022.

“I guess it seems odd to most why I don’t do music any more. People have no idea the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business,” wrote Spears, who last performed publicly in October 2018.