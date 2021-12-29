SPOTLIGHT | Newest from Almodovar; female-led action in 'The 355'; and award season preview

In the final episode of Spotlight for 2021, we look at some of the highlights brought to you during the year, some of the hottest contenders for the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Movie awards, as well as the latest offering from Spanish master filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers).

The acclaimed director of such films as Pain & Glory, All about My Mother and Talk to Her envelops us in a heartfelt drama about two single first-time mothers, who bond with one another in a hospital room over their fears and regrets about motherhood, and comfort each other through this journey.

Again Almodóvar, as in so many of his productions, casts the ageless Penelope Cruz as the character of Janis, with Milena Smit as Ana, in this film with an unexpected twist. The movie already has an outstanding Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100% and has bagged a bunch of awards. Don’t miss this highly recommended film at cinemas from Friday December 31.

We also look ahead to the female-led spy crew that will be kicking butts at cinemas from January 7 in The 355. From the studio that brought you Jason Bourne, the film stars Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. This ensemble cast embarks on a breakneck mission to save the world in an adrenalin-filled action movie to kick-start the New Year.

Look out for Spotlight highlights of the previous 29 episodes, featuring entertainment offerings across all screens. We also have a look at the big films making the first award season’s shortlists, featuring some of the front-runners for the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Movie Awards (both ceremonies on January 9 2022) which appeared on Spotlight, such as West Side Story, Dune, Spencer, House of Gucci and many more.

