Here's how to help your pets cope with the stress of lockdowns and holidays

A miaow or a woof speak volumes: learn to read your fur babies’ signals of distress

Unusual behaviour, separation anxiety, biting, disappearing for extended periods — family pets are experiencing distress, happiness and deep confusion as routine changes caused by lockdown are compounded by the holidays.



“It’s been a very interesting time,” said Joburg animal behaviourist Carmen Bekker, who has observed various common and widespread changes in domestic pets...