Lupita Nyong’o: Staying true to her path in a kick-ass spy thriller

As one of the five female leads in the new action film ‘The 355’, Nyong’o continues to carve a path for greater visibility for women

There’s plenty of evidence to comfortably describe Lupita Nyong’o’s rise to the top echelons of Hollywood as stratospheric. Nyong’o who was born in Mexico in 1983, where her academic father, Peter, had escaped political repression in his native Kenya, and given her name — a diminutive of the Guadalupe — in recognition of her birthplace.



Though her family returned to Kenya when Lupita was only one years old, she has said that she identifies as Kenyan-Mexican and is fluent in Spanish. After landing her first feature film role as Patsey in director Steve McQueen’s 2013 drama 12 Years a Slave, Nyong’o became, strictly speaking, the first Mexican actress to win an Academy Award when she scooped the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress...