Lifestyle

Movie Review

Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ packs one of his hardest punches

Spain’s celebrated filmmaker and his collaborator/muse, Penélope Cruz, team up again to tackle themes of motherhood, rebirth and the Franco-era legacy

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
31 December 2021 - 00:00

Pedro Almodóvar came of age as an artist and a filmmaker in 1980s Spain, a country emerging from the long hangover of the Franco dictatorship’s decades-long repression and totalitarian rule. Though his films did not deal directly with Franco, they certainly reflected — in their colourful, punkish anarchic energy and celebration of sexual and expressive freedom — the mood of a country gleefully emerging from a sinisterly tragic period in its history.

After a three-decade career as the most celebrated Spanish filmmaker in history, with two Oscars and 22 feature films under his belt, Almodóvar has finally chosen to address the long and brutal shadow of the Franco era, albeit in a sideways, melodramatic, brightly coloured and distinctly Almodóvarian fashion...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From winning the crown to participating in Miss Universe: 5 quotes from Miss SA ... Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  3. Want thought-provoking viewing? Here are three of 2021's best doccies Lifestyle
  4. Make the most of mango season with these mouth-watering recipes Food
  5. Stress is contagious in relationships — here’s what you can do to support your ... Health & Sex

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration