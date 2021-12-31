The rise and rise of Lupita Nyong’o

The Kenyan-Mexican actress first caught the world's attention in 2014's '12 Years a Slave' and now also counts 'best-selling author' among her many credits

At just 27, Lupita Nyong’o has already picked up 98 awards and 108 nominations. In 2014, as a little-known actress, she stunned the world in her performance in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave, winning an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.



Nyong’o’s portrayal of Patsey, a brutally abused slave on a Louisiana cotton plantation, garnered rave reviews, with Peter Travers of Rolling Stone stating that she "is a spectacular young actress who imbues Patsey with grit and radiant grace"...