Eyes wide shut: Can lucid dreaming unlock your dormant power?

Learning techniques to achieve this state could be the antidote to your nightmares and help release creativity and psychological healing

For two years at university, I shared a strange little second story apartment in Cape Town, a shoebox with a lone interleading door that connected two master bedrooms. This unorthodox arrangement meant that I found out about my poor roommate’s night terrors fairly early on in the course of our cohabitation.



She was regularly prone to nightmares and, worse, bouts of sleep paralysis: a feeling of consciousness or wakefulness combined with a terrifying inability to move. Sometimes, alerted by proximity to her plaintive squeaks for help, I would wake her up. But more often than not, I unwittingly slept through her muted grumbles, and she simply had to wait for her limbs to come back online in their own good time...