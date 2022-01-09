On My Radar

Five minutes with ‘The Kissing Booth’ actress Bianca Bosch

The 25-year-old recently acted in her third Netflix movie. She tells us what’s on her radar

After returning home from studying at the New York Film Academy and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts for two years, South African actress Bianca Bosch made her feature film debut as Olivia in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth in 2018. She has gone on to act in The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) and The Kissing Booth 3, which Netflix released in August.



We spoke to Bosch to find out what’s on her cultural radar. ..