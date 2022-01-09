Inside the weird world of extreme wellness retreats

Forget hot stone massages — the extreme wellness crowd are more into poo and purging. I put a call out on social media asking if anyone had any weird and wacky — maybe even dark — experiences from these kind of retreats, and the replies came flooding in. Two people I know had been on the same detox retreat where they’d had to fast, do self-administered enemas twice daily and then discuss what came up — and out — in the group (the experience costs between R26,000 and R45,000, incidentally). “I ate nothing and talked shit,’’ one of them said. ‘‘Our oddly satisfying eureka moment was when the seaweed-like intestinal lining was expelled.” A friend, Johnny, says he left a yoga camp in France “when everyone was given a long strip of muslin for breakfast. The idea was to swallow it, inch by inch, holding one end and then pull it back up again, thus removing gunk from the stomach.”

Lisa Harvey was a music-industry stylist sick of “styling vacuous boy bands”. Desperate to find a new path in life, she went on a journey of discovery on a naturopathic retreat that included “drinking my own urine as it would cure a dental abscess. It was repellent and it didn’t work. The practitioner expressed some concerns about how ‘clean’ my urine was, as in free of toxins. I wasn’t brave enough to point out that wee is our body’s waste.”

And there’s more. Mike Anderson was told that his chronic knee pain was “due to the gravitational pull of the full moon. The same guy told me I wasn’t fat — I am — but instead had something called ‘bloatation’. I still don’t know what that means.”