Wellness

Meditation could be your secret weapon against stress in 2022

Meditation teacher and holistic wellness coach Kadeem One shares his thoughts on total health and the benefits of meditation for a balanced life

Now that the Auld Lang Synes have been sung, the glasses have been clinked and the “happy New Years” have done the rounds, it’s a time for introspection.



I’ve always been one to make New Year’s resolutions. There’s been the wish to become a better, fitter and — I’ll grudgingly admit — leaner version of the person I was in years past. There have been resolutions I still think are worthy of embracing: being kinder to my mom, being more affirmative and learning to say “no” without explaining myself...