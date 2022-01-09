Opinion

Who wants to be that fit, or thin, or nice, or rich anyway?

If you must make New Year’s resolutions, don't cherry-pick conventional measures of success. Rather look inwards

One surefire way of leading an unhappy life is to keep telling yourself that you’re not good enough. New Year’s Eve is a perfect time to do that. Beat yourself up, why don’t you?



10,9,8 ... BOOM — Happy New Year! The new year brings with it a check point, a self-imposed time of reflection. A time mostly, it seems, for introspection and self criticism — boldly covered over with a thick veneer of parties and loudness and celebration. But for so many it can be difficult, and lonely — only made worse by the required pretence. It’s a bad habit we should move on from...