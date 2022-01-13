Lifestyle

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West among Coachella lineup as festival returns

13 January 2022 - 13:12 By Reuters
Billie Eilish is one of the singers expected to headline the 2022 Coachella music festival. Organisers said the festival would return over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 this year.
Billie Eilish is one of the singers expected to headline the 2022 Coachella music festival. Organisers said the festival would return over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 this year.
Image: Getty Images

Singers Billie Eilish and Harry Styles as well as rapper Kanye West and group Swedish House Mafia are among the line-up for this year's Coachella, organisers said on Thursday, as the music festival returns after three years.

One of the world's biggest music festivals, Coachella was last held in 2019 and scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisers said in June the open-air festival, held in the California desert, would return over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 this year.

Styles, Eilish and West were announced as headline acts in a line-up poster on the Coachella website and social media pages, with the former One Direction singer performing on both Fridays.

Eilish and West, who changed his name to Ye last year, will perform on the two Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

The festival line-up also includes singers Arlo Parks and Phoebe Bridgers, Italian Eurovision Song Contest winners Maneskin, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and 21 Savage as well as hip hop duo Run The Jewels and DJ Fatboy Slim.

Tickets for the first weekend are sold out, organisers said, with pre-sales for the second weekend starting on Friday. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Gareth Jones)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ronnie Spector, leader of the music group Ronettes, has died at 78

Ronnie Spector, singer of the 1960s hits "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You" has died at the age of 78, her family said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations

High fashion drama "House of Gucci" led the nominations on Wednesday for Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards, scoring nods for the top prize of ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Five lunchbox-savvy sandwich ideas

Sarmies need not be boring or expensive with our food editor's top five picks
Lifestyle
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 9 to 15 Lifestyle
  2. Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure Food
  3. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  4. Prints charming: how textile designer is flying Africa's flag high in Oz Home & Gardening
  5. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...