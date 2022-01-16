Lifestyle

WTF is Going On?

A penny for your vengeful thoughts

There've been two curious cases lately of disgruntled men paying cash owed to someone in creatively spiteful ways

16 January 2022 - 00:00

Your choice of revenge may say more about you than you probably intended. In the cases  of the revenge of the pennies, so much is being said. So very, very much. None of it good.

The owner of Peachtree City Auto Repair in the US state of Georgia, whose employee resigned and then had the audacity to demand his final cheque through the department of labour, devised a plan so that he could have the last laugh. Or so he thought...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Apple cider vinegar may well help, but it is no miracle cure Food
  2. Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are Travel
  3. The Foulest Cape: A tour of SA’s most scandalous places Travel
  4. Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi Lifestyle
  5. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...