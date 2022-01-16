WTF is Going On?
A penny for your vengeful thoughts
There've been two curious cases lately of disgruntled men paying cash owed to someone in creatively spiteful ways
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Your choice of revenge may say more about you than you probably intended. In the cases of the revenge of the pennies, so much is being said. So very, very much. None of it good.
The owner of Peachtree City Auto Repair in the US state of Georgia, whose employee resigned and then had the audacity to demand his final cheque through the department of labour, devised a plan so that he could have the last laugh. Or so he thought...
