Opinion

And just like that ... the SATC reboot makes middle age unsexy

The 50-somethings of the return of 'Sex and the City' are sadly bereft of the benefits that come with midlife in the real world

Two decades ago, Sex and the City set the standard for the future of female-led television. Now the girls are back with And Just Like That ... in a series that reintroduces itself to the lady-gang rom-dramedy, to find a genre that has evolved way past it.



When Sex and the City comes up now, it often comes with a qualifier: “It was great for its time.” More than two decades have passed since that series premiered on HBO, and it’s not just our culture that’s changed; the genre for which the show became the standard-bearer has also evolved...