Humour

Dude, what’s in your car?

Some people don’t keep any items in their car, but the wise have a carefully curated inventory that includes biltong, loo paper and a sjambok

I turned 50 on Monday. I was significantly more excited about the milestone than I ever imagined. I subscribe to the theory that everyone has an ideal age, based on their personality. I think we’ve all met those people who are 23 going on 45. The way they speak, carry themselves and think says they have a 45-year-old soul. I know a 22-year-old who use the exclamations, “Oh my gosh” and “Oopsy daisy”.



I can’t think of anything more 76 years old. And we’ve all also come across 65-year-olds who are stuck in their 20s. They wear jeans low around their waist and stud earrings. As for me, I’ve always felt like I’m permanently 63. I just possess the sensibilities of a 63-year-old, down to my love for Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra’s music. As a result, turning 50 feels like I’m starting to come into my own...