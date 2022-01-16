Education trends for a (hopefully) post-pandemic world

How can primary and high schools change to adapt to the working environment of the near future?

The Alphas and Gen Zers are going back to school this week and, for many parents, it's not a pretty sight. After almost two years of disrupted learning and online schooling, a number of kids are finding the classroom an even less inviting place than they did before 2020 — that is, if they even have a place in the classroom at all. This week it was reported that the education department still has to place 400,000 children for the 2022 South African school year. The department also projected that between 150,000 and 700,000 pupils have dropped out of school in SA since March 2020.



According to Australian demographer Mark McCrindle, the Alpha generation refers to kids born between 2010 and 2025 — the first generation entirely brought up in the 21st century. 2010 was the year the iPad was launched, that Instagram was born and that “app” was word of the year. To Alpha kids, artificial intelligence, the metaverse and constant connectivity are part of their reality, and yet many schools are still stuck in the old Industrial Revolution model of teaching, which forces them to fit into outdated moulds of what was considered normal in another era. ..