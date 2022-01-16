Killing pain without painkillers: a better way to deal with suffering

One of the tenets of Zoffness’s philosophy is that, while some kinds of pain may originate in the body, all pain is constructed in the brain. As such, employing therapeutic techniques such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) may be just as effective when applied to chronic physical maladies as it is for treating anxiety and depression.

As Zoffness puts it in an interview on the Like Mind, Like Body podcast, “If we’re only ever focusing on the back or the knee, we’re missing the pain problem. Pain is this phenomenon that we actually call a biopsychosocial problem. The reason I like that word,” Zoffness says, “is because it really encompasses these three domains of pain that we need to target before we’re going to get well.”

Zoffness contends that pain is best represented by a sort of Venn diagram, comprising the categories of biology, psychology and social functioning: “In the middle is where we have pain. If we’re skipping social or sociological or environmental components of pain, we’re really missing two-thirds of the pain problem,” says Zoffness.

CBT is designed to help sufferers identify, alter and reframe recurrent, painful thoughts. Given that chronic pain is defined by its relentlessness, CBT is ideally suited to redressing the seemingly hopeless, relentless mentality congruent with chronic suffering. This has the ability to combat chronic sufferers’ depression, bring down their stress levels, and lessen their reliance on other, more conventional forms of pain management.