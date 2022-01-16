Art
Mzansi artists make a splash in the US
While traditionally SA artists have looked to the UK for 'international success', many are finding US buyers 'far braver' with 'vision and scope for the unusual’
It’s hard to make out artist Cinga Samson’s likeness in his new series of portraits. It’s not due to a lack of clarity in his technique but because of his dark palette. His figures almost recede into the background, suggesting their existence is tenuous. This forces you to stand close to the paintings — it’s impossible to enjoy them from afar.
In reality, Samson isn’t fading into the background but is instead enjoying prominence in the US art market. After a solo exhibition at Perrotin in New York in 2020, he’s exhibiting his new body of work at the city’s FLAG Art Foundation. ..
