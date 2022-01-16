HOT LUNCH

Terry Pheto dishes on surviving lockdown, 'retiring' as an actress and GBV

I think what the pandemic has taught us is all we have is this moment now — if you can do it now, do it now, Terry Pheto tells Aspasia Karras

“Guys we are still here. Thank god.”



Terry Pheto’s opening salvo as we sit down to lunch goes to the crux of our collective immediate past. I meet her at Red Chamber in Hyde Park Corner. The Chinese restaurant is an institution and the delightful owner, Emma Chen, has the same indomitable, thoughtful and singular spirit I have always admired in Terry. I wanted them to meet...